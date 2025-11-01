Argentine Legend Lionel Messi Set To Visit Hyderabad During Most-Awaited ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025': Report

GOAT Tour To India 2025: The most-awaited 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' got a new stop as the Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad during his upcoming visit to the nation.

According to a report from the news agency, PTI, the 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' got bigger and got a new stop in Hyderabad after Argentina's friendly fixture in Kochi got cancelled. The Government of Kerala tried their best to host Argentina and Lionel Messi for a friendly international match, but it had to be cancelled due to a tight schedule.

The report further confirmed the new route of the 'GOAT Tour to India 2025'. Lionel Messi will begin his visit from Kolkata. From the east, the Argentine legend will travel to Hyderabad. From the south, the 38-year-old will move towards the west in Mumbai. The extravagant 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' will end in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Organiser Confirms Lionel Messi's Visit To Hyderabad During ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’

While speaking to PTI, the organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’, Satadru Dutta, confirmed that Lionel Messi will visit Hyderabad as well.

“Now we are covering south also. This will be a tribute to millions of football fans in South India," Satadru Dutta said as quoted by PTI.

Advertisement

He further confirmed that the ticket bookings for the Hyderabad event will begin within a week.

“South should also get an exposure of Messi, so people from south can travel to Hyderabad and watch him. Booking for the Hyderabad event will happen within a week. The event is confirmed and will either be held in Gachibowli or Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,” he added.

Satadru Dutta further revealed that superstars from the south will also be present during his visit in Hyderabad. However, he did not reveal any names.

“It will be an extension of GOAT Cup as there will be a celebrity match, football clinic, felicitation, musical programme. All the superstars of south will be in presence,” he further added.

'GOAT Tour to India 2025' Will Kick Off On December 12