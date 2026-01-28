FC Barcelona vs F.C. Copenhagen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Champions League action heads to Spain as La Liga titans FC Barcelona will host FC Copenhagen at Camp Nou. Barca is on the hunt to secure a top spot with a win in the group stage finale. Copenhagen is looking to end its campaign on a high note with a strong finish over a titanic side like FC Barca.

FC Barcelona are coming in hot, with seven wins in the seven matches they have played. One more win would solidify their case to clinch the top spot in the UCL standings and secure a favourable seeding in the next round of things.

The Xavi-managed La Liga side will be keen to make a push for another strong finish over a side like Copenhagen, which has been struggling to make an impact in the competition.

FC Copenhagen are close to the bottom of the standings and is looking to make a big splurge in the final group-stage match with a commanding performance. The Dutch side could put FC Barcelona to the test with their counter-attacking in the upcoming fixture.

FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will take place at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.