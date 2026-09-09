FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA CHampions League Live In India?

FC Barcelona will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a home game against Feyenoord on Wednesday at Camp Nou. Barcelona have had a flawless LA Liga campaign so far, winning all their matches and scoring 17 goals in four matches in the competition.

Barcelona's quest for their first Champions League title has been ongoing since 2015. The Catalans have failed to prove their European credentials since for a very long time and Lamine Yamal and Co, will have a point to prove.

With Real Madrid's win over Inter Milan, the Spanish team will be under pressure to deliver on club football's biggest stage.

On the other side, Feyenoord have enjoyed healthy form in the Eredivisie and will fancy their chances against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

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FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord, Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 9.

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Where will the FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match?

The FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match?