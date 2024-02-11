Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium | Image: AP

In their next La Liga matchup against a struggling Granada, Barcelona will want to continue their winning run. Barcelona is now third in the La Liga rankings, after Real Madrid and Girona, after winning their last two games against Osasuna and Alaves. However, Granada is just ahead of Almeria in the table and is in danger of being relegated. Granda needs a victory to put himself in a better position as they bounce back from defeats and ties.

Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming, La Liga Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match take place?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match kicks off on Saturday, February 12th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match take place?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match will start at 03:00 PM ET.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT.

Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Barcelona Probable XI: Pena, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Christensen, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermin

Granada Probable XI: Batalla, Sanchez, Mendez, Maouassa, Neva, Hongla, Pellistri, Melendo, Ruiz, Uzuni, Arezo