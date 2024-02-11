Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

FC Barcelona vs Granada CF Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match in India, UK & US?

FC Barcelona will host Granada CF in a La Liga fixture, and the action will begin on February 12th at 01:30 AM. Check out all the live streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In their next La Liga matchup against a struggling Granada, Barcelona will want to continue their winning run. Barcelona is now third in the La Liga rankings, after Real Madrid and Girona, after winning their last two games against Osasuna and Alaves. However, Granada is just ahead of Almeria in the table and is in danger of being relegated. Granda needs a victory to put himself in a better position as they bounce back from defeats and ties.

Also Read: Haaland's double leads Man City to 2-0 win over Everton and sixth straight victory in Premier League

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming, La Liga Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match take place? 

Advertisement

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match kicks off on Saturday, February 12th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match take place? 

Advertisement

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

Also Read: Furore over Messi no-show in Hong Kong game deepens with Argentina's tour of China canceled

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match will start at 03:00 PM ET.

Advertisement

How to watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match Match via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT. 

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Granada La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Barcelona Probable XI: Pena, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Christensen, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermin

Advertisement

Granada Probable XI: Batalla, Sanchez, Mendez, Maouassa, Neva, Hongla, Pellistri, Melendo, Ruiz, Uzuni, Arezo

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Befitting Reply To Trolls Is Winning Hearts Online

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. White House Responds to Trump's NATO remark

    World20 minutes ago

  3. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos29 minutes ago

  5. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement