FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona will lock horns against Real Oviedo in their forthcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Sunday, January 25.

The match between FC Barcelona and Real Oviedo will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. As of now, the two teams have played each other only once, and the Catalans clinched a 1-0 win over Oviedo in September 2025.

FC Barcelona have clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. The Catalans are coming into this match after a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League on January 22. In the La Liga 2025-26 standings, Barcelona hold second place with 49 points from 20 matches.

Real Oviedo have failed to clinch a single win in their last five games, with two defeats and three draws. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 defeat to Osasuna, on January 17. Oviedo hold the bottom-most spot in the table with 13 points from 20 matches.

FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What Time Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?