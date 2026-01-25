Updated 25 January 2026 at 15:29 IST
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?
FC Barcelona will play against Real Oviedo in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, January 25.
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona will lock horns against Real Oviedo in their forthcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Sunday, January 25.
The match between FC Barcelona and Real Oviedo will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. As of now, the two teams have played each other only once, and the Catalans clinched a 1-0 win over Oviedo in September 2025.
FC Barcelona have clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. The Catalans are coming into this match after a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League on January 22. In the La Liga 2025-26 standings, Barcelona hold second place with 49 points from 20 matches.
Real Oviedo have failed to clinch a single win in their last five games, with two defeats and three draws. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 defeat to Osasuna, on January 17. Oviedo hold the bottom-most spot in the table with 13 points from 20 matches.
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Where Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
What Time Will The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.
Where Can You Watch The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where Can The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
