FC Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

La Liga's matchday four of the 2025-26 season features a solid encounter between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF. It would be a compelling clash as both sides are looking to build on whatever momentum they can carry throughout their campaign.

Due to the ongoing renovations at Camp Nou, the La Liga fixture would be hosted at Estadi Johan Cruyff, a modest 6,000-seater stadium. Despite the seating limitations, expect fans to show up and cheer for their home side at the top of their voices.

FC Barcelona Hosts Valencia CF In Key La Liga Encounter

FC Barcelona are coming in red-hot form with a solid attacking display in their arsenal. With two wins and a draw, they have been nothing less than solid in the competition so far.

Things could be troubling for coach Hansi Flick as he would not have some of his best men in action.

Key players like Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Alejandro Balde are not expected to be in action due to injuries. But Robert Lewandowski is expected to start the game.

Valencia CF has been dominant in its defensive approach and is coming off a solid 3-0 win over Getafe. Star players like Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro have been in good form, boosting their chances of scoring against Barca. Coach Carlos Corberan would not leave a moment behind to make it count against the La Liga titans.

In terms of head-to-head, FC Barcelona holds the edge as they have won eight of the last ten matches against Los Che. FC Barca would look to dominate with their attacking flair, while Valencia CF intends to bring out their A-game in defence.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will take place on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will take place at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Sant Joan Despí, Spain.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga Match Live Streaming?