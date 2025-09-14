Sunil Chhetri Named In 30-Member Team India Probable Squad For AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Against Singapore

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Team India named the 30-member preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA International Window, which will start in October. The probable squad was announced by the head coach Khalid Jamil on Sunday, September 14.

In the FIFA International Window in October, India will play against Singapore at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C. The first match will be played on October 9, at the National Stadium, Singapore. Meanwhile, the second game will take place on October 14, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.

However, the final squad will be selected from the probables. The training camp for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers will begin in Bengaluru on September 20. According to AIFF, the players who are added to the probable squad need to report to Bengaluru a day prior.

Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa Players To Join Training Camp Later, Here's Why

Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa's players who have been added to the squad will join the training camp later, after their AFC Champions League Two matches are over.

Apart from these, five players have been kept on standby – two from the U23 men’s national team, and three senior players. Their names will be announced at a later date.

One of the main talking points from the probable squad is the inclusion of legendary Sunil Chhetri. During Khalid Jamal's first assignment at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Chhetri was not added to the squad.

The Indian Football Team will approach the upcoming FIFA International Window after winning the bronze medal at the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Blue Tigers defeated Oman to bag the title.

Team India Probable Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.