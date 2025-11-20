FC Bayern Munich Pursue New Benchmark Amid Bundesliga Supremacy Before Freiburg Clash

Bundesliga 2025-2026: Bayern Munich has been dominating the Bundesliga for so long it will match a 52-year-old league record even in the unlikely event of a loss at home to Freiburg.

Vincent Kompany’s team will be top of the Bundesliga no matter what happens in Munich on Saturday, matching the record of 43 consecutive rounds atop the league set by Bayern from March 1972 through the 1972-73 season when stars including Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, Gerd Müller and Uli Hoeneß won the club's second and third Bundesliga titles.

Kicker magazine noted that the streak ended in the opening round of the 1973-74 season when the Bayern team coached by Udo Lattek defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf “only” 3-1 while Stuttgart went top due to beating Schalke 3-0. Bayern still won that season to make it three in a row.

Bayern’s record 16-game winning start this season was ended by Union Berlin before the international break, and the Bavarian powerhouse will be keen to start another winning streak against Freiburg before it visits Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern already leads the Bundesliga by six points from Leipzig after 10 rounds.

Freiburg hasn’t beaten Bayern since May 2015 and it has never won a league game in Munich, where it has suffered some heavy defeats. Freiburg started the league with two defeats but has since lost to only Bayer Leverkusen.

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund hosts fourth-placed Stuttgart on Saturday, when Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi will hope to generate headlines for his play rather than for possession of illegal weapons. Adeyemi said he came into their possession after ordering a “mystery box” over the Internet.

Also on Saturday, struggling Wolfsburg hosts Leverkusen for its first game since firing its coach and sporting director. Leverkusen seeks further development before facing Manchester City away on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt, another Champions League participant, visits Cologne late Saturday.

Luis Diaz continues to shine for Bayern, scoring a contender for goal of the season from a narrow angle in the 2-2 draw at Union. The Colombia star has 11 goals and set up five more in his first 17 games for Bayern since switching from Liverpool.

Bosnian forward Fisnik Asllani is Hoffenheim’s top scorer with five after playing in every game so far. Mainz will be wary of the threat he poses on Friday.

Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav wasn’t called for Germany’s World Cup qualifiers after only recently returning to form following an injury layoff. He scored two goals before the international break and picks up against Dortmund to try and stay in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s mind for the World Cup next year.

Leverkusen was fretting about the fitness of influential wing back Álex Grimaldo after he missed Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Tuesday because of an injury. Grimaldo was already playing to his limits and missed Leverkusen’s 3-0 defeat at Bayern. After a summer exodus of stars, Grimaldo has emerged as Leverkusen’s key player.