Italy Seek FIFA World Cup Redemption In High Stakes Playoff Against Northern Ireland
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs draw is out. Italy will take on Northern Ireland in their first match of the playoffs in order to make their return in the prestigious tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Italy will first host Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifying playoff in March but then would go on the road to reach its first tournament after back-to-back failures at this stage.
FIFA made the playoffs draw on Thursday that will send the winner between four-time champion Italy and the Northern Irish on March 26 to travel to face Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later. At stake was a place at the first 48-team finals tournament in north America.
Italy has not played at a World Cup since 2014 and was pushed into the playoffs by finishing runner-up in a qualifying group won by Norway.
In other European playoff brackets, Ukraine will host Sweden with the winner then at home to Poland or Albania.
Kosovo’s path to a first ever World Cup as Europe’s newest soccer nation is away to Slovakia followed by hosting Turkey or Romania.
Ireland’s reward for remarkable back-to-back wins over Portugal and Hungary in the past week is a playoff semifinal at the Czech Republic with the winner then hosting Denmark or North Macedonia.
FIFA also made the draw for the six-nation intercontinental playoffs that do not involve Europe.
Iraq, which was seeded in the draw, will have to beat Bolivia or Suriname in a one-game playoff next March to qualify for the finals tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Congo was seeded in the other intercontinental playoffs bracket and will play the winner of a single-game semifinal between New Caledonia and Jamaica.
The six intercontinental playoff games will be staged in Mexico from March 23-31 at stadiums in Guadalajara and Monterrey, which each will host four World Cup games next June.
A total of six teams will advance from the two sets of playoffs in March to complete the first 48-nation lineup.
The other 42 teams were confirmed this week when qualifying groups and playoff games were completed on four continents.
