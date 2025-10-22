FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Match In India

FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC: FC Goa will lock horns with Al Nassr FC in the upcoming AFC Champions League Two match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also known as the Fatorda Stadium) in Margao on Wednesday, October 22.

The Group D fixture at the AFC Champions League Two match between FC Goa and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 7:15 PM IST on October 22.

FC Goa have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous matches. The hosts are coming into this match after conceding a 2-0 defeat against FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two match on October 1. FC Goa have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing AFC Champions League Two. The Goan club have played two matches in the prestigious AFC league, failing to win a single match so far. In Group D, FC Goa stand in the bottom-most spot and are yet to clinch a win.

On the other hand, Al Nassr FC had a stupendous start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season. The Saudi club are unbeaten in their past five fixtures. Al Nassr are coming into this match after sealing a dominating 5-1 win over Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Pro League. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo won't be playing in the upcoming AFC Champions League Two match, Al Nassr still have enough talents who can all cause serious damage to opponents' half. Star players like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Inigo Martinez have traveled to India and are likely to take part in the upcoming fixture. In Group D at the AFC Champions League Two, Al Nassr hold the top spot with six points after playing two matches.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC, AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming & Telecast Details

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Two match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Two match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, India.

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Two match will start at 7:15 PM IST on Wednesday.

The FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Two match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Two Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?