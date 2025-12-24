FC Goa vs Istiklol Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The AFC Champions League Two Match Live In India?

FC Goa is all set to host FC Istiklol in an AFC Champions League Two Droup D match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The fixture will be crucial for the hosts, as they look to salvage a victory and end their AFC 2 campaign on a positive note. Istiklol, on the other hand, would enter the match-up with a slim chance to advance, and they require a very positive result against FC Goa in India.

It will be a chance for the already struggling FC Goa to gain some momentum in the competition. In an already turbulent time when Indian football is in grave danger, the Gaurs seek to bring some positivity with a win in the competition.

FC Goa have had a very turbulent time in the competition after suffering five-straight losses, which has put them at the bottom of the group. The Gaurs are coming off a title win in the AIFF Super Cup, but their performance in the continental competitions has been poor.

Expect the home crowd to appear in big numbers as FC Goa can expect significant support from local fans. They will look to channel all the energy during the competition.

FC Istiklol has displayed some competitiveness in the competition, securing two wins in the past five matches. They have already defeated FC Goa in the reverse fixture with a 2-0 lead, with goals coming from Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani.

The Tajik-based football club have a mathematical chance to advance, and all they need is seven or more goals and then remain hopeful that Al Zawraa loses to Al-Nassr. The odds are definitely against them, but Istiklil will remain confident against FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming: Check All Details

When will the FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Goa and Istiklol will be played on Wednesday, December 24 2025.

At what time will the FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Goa and Istiklol will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Where will the FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Goa and Istiklol will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon.

Where to watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The live TV telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between FC Goa and Istiklol will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match in India?