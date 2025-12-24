Updated 24 December 2025 at 18:41 IST
Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Offers Update On Cole Palmer Amid Ongoing Injury Concerns This Season
Chelsea are currently 10 points behind Premier League table leaders Arsenal and would hope to close the gap in their match against Aston Villa.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Chelsea is set to face Aston Villa this weekend on Saturday in the Premier League. Currently fourth in the Premier League table, Chelsea have had a decent season so far despite being marred by several injuries. Key players like Cole Palmer, Estevao, and Liam Delap were all out at one point in the season so far due to injury.
Cole Palmer has been restricted to partial appearances this season due to groin discomfort and a broken toe. Notably, the English player featured for 79 minutes in Chelsea's recent clash against Newcastle. In the pre-match conference ahead of their Aston Villa game, manager Enzo Maresca shared a positive update on Palmer's fitness.
ALSO READ- Al Nassr FC vs Al Zawraa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Match In India?
Enzo Maresca Provides Injury Update
When asked if Cole Palmer was ready to play a full match for the Blues, the manager responded affirmatively. He shared that the player had been working on his fitness for a while now and looks ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Blues.
Advertisement
Maresca shared, "I think he (Palmer) is ready for 90 minutes. The progression for a player is 45 (minutes), one hour, 70... He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 minutes against Newcastle, so I think the progression is there."
Additionally, striker Liam Delap, who was recovering from a shoulder injury, and winger Estevao, who missed out last two games due to a muscle injury, will also be available against Aston Villa.
Advertisement
Enzo Maresca To Miss Out On Action From Touchline
The manager will be witnessing the match from the stands instead of the touchline as he has been banned following his third yellow card this season. Notably, the Italian had served one ban previously when he was sent off against Liverpool in October.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 24 December 2025 at 18:41 IST