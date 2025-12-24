Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Offers Update On Cole Palmer Amid Ongoing Injury Concerns This Season

Chelsea is set to face Aston Villa this weekend on Saturday in the Premier League. Currently fourth in the Premier League table, Chelsea have had a decent season so far despite being marred by several injuries. Key players like Cole Palmer, Estevao, and Liam Delap were all out at one point in the season so far due to injury.

Cole Palmer has been restricted to partial appearances this season due to groin discomfort and a broken toe. Notably, the English player featured for 79 minutes in Chelsea's recent clash against Newcastle. In the pre-match conference ahead of their Aston Villa game, manager Enzo Maresca shared a positive update on Palmer's fitness.

Enzo Maresca Provides Injury Update

When asked if Cole Palmer was ready to play a full match for the Blues, the manager responded affirmatively. He shared that the player had been working on his fitness for a while now and looks ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Blues.

Maresca shared, "I think he (Palmer) is ready for 90 minutes. The progression for a player is 45 (minutes), one hour, 70... He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 minutes against Newcastle, so I think the progression is there."

Additionally, striker Liam Delap, who was recovering from a shoulder injury, and winger Estevao, who missed out last two games due to a muscle injury, will also be available against Aston Villa.

Enzo Maresca To Miss Out On Action From Touchline