FC Haka Fans Set Stadium Ablaze After Relegation From Finland Top Flight, Teenagers Arrested For Arson

Finland's one of the most respected clubs, FC Haka, were the subject of a devastating blow beyond the pitch. Enraged supporters torched a stand of the stadium following their relegation from the Finnish top division, Veikkausliiga. Haka dropped down to the second-tier Ykkösliiga after enduring a disappointing season, which saw them finish second from bottom in the points table.

The Factory Field Stadium witnessed major destruction as one of its major stands was burnt down by three suspected teenagers who were arrested by the police, as per Finnish media. Except for the roof beams, the entire stands were turned to ashes and a section of the pitch also received significant damage.

The fire reportedly originated from an unspecified source, and later it took over the entire arena, damaging all 400 seats in the stands. Despite the conspiracy, the teenage trio is unlikely to face trial as Finnish laws exempt minors from facing a jail term.

FC Haka chairman Marko Laaksonen confirmed no people were injured in the fire. "The fire is a truly tragic incident. Everyone, from the players to the supporters, is deeply shocked.

"The surprising and uncontrolled event affects many and shakes the sense of security. Fortunately, no personal injuries were sustained and the excellent work of the Rescue Service, VPK and other operators managed to protect the other buildings at the Tehtaas field."

