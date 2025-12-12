Lionel Messi India Visit Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch GOAT Tour 2025?

Lionel Messi's India visit has already created a huge buzz. The Inter Miami and Argentina star is scheduled to land in Kolkata at the early hours of Saturday. This happens to be Messi's 2nd visit to India after he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory in an international friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium on 2nd September 2011.

Alongside Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. He will bid India goodbye after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence. Messi is expected to land at around 1:30 AM at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and will be involved in a number of events before jetting down to Hyderabad.

Excitement is at its peak as people are waiting eagerly to have a glimpse of their favourite football star. The 38-year-old recently lifted the MLS Cup title with Inter Miami but hasn't confirmed his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAT India Tour 2025 Live Streaming

When will the GOAT India Tour 2025 start?

The GOAT India tour will begin on December 13 in Kolkata, followed by a visit to Hyderabad that evening. Then Lionel Messi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 15. The much-anticipated tour will conclude in Delhi with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence.

Who will accompany Lionel Messi in the GOAT India Tour 2025?

Lionel Messi will be accompanied by Luis Suarez and his Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Where to watch the GOAT India Tour 2025 online in India?

The GOAT India Tour 2025 can be watched on the Sony LIV app and website.

Ticket Prices For The Upcoming Tour

The G.O.A.T. Tour India tickets are currently available on the District app.

Kolkata: Starting price- Rs 4,366

Hyderabad: Starting price- Rs 2,250

Mumbai: Starting price- Rs 7,670