Fenerbahce Accept Coach Ismail Kartal’s Resignation After Tense AS Roma Draw Despite President's Intervention, Reports Say

Fenerbahce accepted coach Ismail Kartal’s resignation on Friday, Turkish media reports said, after failing to convince him to stay at the helm of the Istanbul side.

Kartal announced he was stepping down following Thursday’s draw against Roma in a Champions League game. He did not explain why he was quitting just three months after taking up the position and refused to take questions.

Fenerbahce initially refused to accept his resignation following the 1-1 draw in Istanbul but failed to persuade him to stay, NTV television and other media reported. Assistant coach Dirk Kuyt would temporarily manage the team, the report said. There was no immediate official statement from Fenerbahce.

“First of all, I congratulate my players for carrying out the tasks I assigned for tonight’s match to the letter. We played football worthy of the Champions League,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Kartal as saying on Thursday. “We could have won the match; we had clear chances. The match ended in a draw, and I am proud of my players.”

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Kartal continued: “Tonight, I am resigning from my position — never to return. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my players.”

In a separate news conference soon after, club chairman Aziz Yildirim said Fenerbahce fans had hurled a water bottle at Kartal, describing the incident as a reason for the coach’s decision. Kartal was also upset by a series of social media posts, Yildirim said.

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Yildirim insisted that Kartal’s resignation was not accepted and that he would remain at the helm.

“You saw the state Ismail was in. Can a person endure that much distress?” Yildirim said. “They threw a water bottle at Ismail Kartal’s head. We saw it. That is why he is upset.”

“Ismail Kartal remains in his post,” Yildirim added. “I said (to Kartal): ‘You will continue,’ and that was that.”

Kartal nevertheless, failed to attend training ahead of a Superlig game against Gaziantep FK on Friday. Fenerbahce official Oguz Cetin later met with Kartal but failed to convince him to stay, NTV reported.