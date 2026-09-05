Fenerbahce’s Matteo Guendouzi Banned For 2 Champions League Games After Heated Clashes In Playoff At Lyon

Mattéo Guendouzi was banned by UEFA from Fenerbahce’s first two Champions League games for provocations and insults in a heated playoff win at Lyon in his native France.

Guendouzi, a former player at Lyon’s great rival Marseille, was at the heart of incidents before and after Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win on Aug. 26, including a mass brawl. The result sent the Turkish club into the Champions League for the first time in 18 years.

The 27-year-old Guendouzi will miss Fenerbahce hosting Roma next Thursday and a visit to Aston Villa on October 14.

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Fenerbahce forward Mason Greenwood had a one-game ban deferred for one year of probation for his involvement, UEFA said in disciplinary verdicts announced late Friday.

Lyon goalkeeper coach Antonio Ferreira was banned from three Europa League games, with two more games deferred, for “serious assault.” He aimed a leaping kick at Guendouzi in a post-game clash near the players’ tunnel.

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The charges against Guendouzi were for violating the rules of decent conduct, “insulting players or others present at the match,” and provoking spectators, UEFA said.

Guendouzi was fined 50,000 euros ($58,000), and Greenwood, who faced a violation of decent conduct charge, must pay 30,000 euros ($35,000).

Guendouzi raised his middle fingers to Lyon fans during the warm-up and after the game, and shouted “Allez l’OM” (“Go Marseille”), while also grabbing his crotch in wild post-match scenes. He later said Lyon fans insulted his family before and during the game.

Guendouzi and Greenwood both joined Fenerbahce in the offseason as part of a big investment by the Istanbul club, which has fallen behind city rival Galatasaray in recent years. Galatasaray will also play in the Champions League.

UEFA also fined Fenerbahce 50,000 euros ($58,000) for violating rules of decent conduct and 45,000 euros ($52,000) for fan misconduct.