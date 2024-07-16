Published 14:37 IST, July 16th 2024
FIFA Asks For Club World Cup Broadcast Bids Just 11 Months Before 32-Ṭeam Event Launches In US
Just 11 months before the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in men's soccer, FIFA invited bids on Monday for rights to broadcast the 63-game tournament to be staged in the United States .
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The original FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:37 IST, July 16th 2024