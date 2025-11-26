Good News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans, FIFA Clears Portugal Star For World Cup 2026 Opener Despite Red Card Suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo will take on the best footballers of this planet for the one last time in the upcoming 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup. The Portugal legend is all set to play his sixth World Cup next year alongside his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The World Cup trophy has eluded Cristiano Ronaldo for 19 years now and he will want to bid goodbye to international football with the World Cup trophy in his hands.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be played in USA, Mexico, and Canada and it will be the one final time when CR7 will represent Portugal and try to win the coveted trophy.

Ronaldo To Avoid Ban At FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will not miss any games at the FIFA World Cup despite getting a red card in the Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualifier game. The Portugal superstar served his one-game ban when Portugal locked horns with Armenia and defeated them 9-1. Courtesy of this win, Portugal have sealed a spot in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period. If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches," FIFA said in a statement.

The Portugal superstar had visibly struck Irish defender Dara O'Shea with an elbow during a 2-0 loss in Dublin. FIFA's decision comes just a week after US President Donald Trump hosted Cristiano at the White House.

Cristiano Set For Record World Cup Appearance