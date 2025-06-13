FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Format, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Here's All You Need To Know

The FIFA Club World Cup is returning with a completely new look, with 32 clubs set to participate in the competition for the first time. Clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City and Inter Miami will rub their shoulders in a bid to lift the trophy.

Let's have a look at the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup format



This is the first time 32 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held across four weeks on US soil. Teams have been divided into eight groups, and the top two clubs from each group will advance to the Round of 16. The FIFA Club World Cup will now be held every four years, just like the FIFA World Cup. A total of 63 matches will be played throughout the tournament. UEFA has the most participants with 12 teams, while CONMEBOL has 6 teams from South Africa.

Asia and Africa will have four teams each, while CONCACAF have five teams, including host Inter Miami.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Teams

Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, LAFC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD FC, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, FC Salzburg

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Venues

12 venues will host the tournaments, while the final will be held at the MetLife Stadium

MetrLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

FIFA Club World Cup Prize Money

A whopping $1 billion will be on offer in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The winning team will pocket up to $125 million in prize money. $525 million will be distributed among the 32 teams on the basis of sporting and commercial criteria, while another $475 million will be shared on performance, which means teams winning more matches will get more money. FIFA is also expected to distribute a hefty amount between the clubs for solidarity payments.

What Will Be New In 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Referees will be wearing body cameras, and a selective footage of the broadcast will be available for the audience. A semi-automated offside technology will also be available in this tournament.

FIFA Club World Cup Live Streaming