FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Format, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Here's All You Need To Know

The FIFA Club World Cup is returning with a completely new look, with 32 clubs set to participate in the competition for the first time. Clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City and Inter Miami will rub their shoulders in a bid to lift the trophy.
Let's have a look at the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup format
This is the first time 32 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held across four weeks on US soil. Teams have been divided into eight groups, and the top two clubs from each group will advance to the Round of 16. The FIFA Club World Cup will now be held every four years, just like the FIFA World Cup. A total of 63 matches will be played throughout the tournament. UEFA has the most participants with 12 teams, while CONMEBOL has 6 teams from South Africa.
Asia and Africa will have four teams each, while CONCACAF have five teams, including host Inter Miami.
Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders
Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica
Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, LAFC
Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan
Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD FC, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus
Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, FC Salzburg
12 venues will host the tournaments, while the final will be held at the MetLife Stadium
A whopping $1 billion will be on offer in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The winning team will pocket up to $125 million in prize money. $525 million will be distributed among the 32 teams on the basis of sporting and commercial criteria, while another $475 million will be shared on performance, which means teams winning more matches will get more money. FIFA is also expected to distribute a hefty amount between the clubs for solidarity payments.
What Will Be New In 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
Referees will be wearing body cameras, and a selective footage of the broadcast will be available for the audience. A semi-automated offside technology will also be available in this tournament.
DAZN is the official broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup and will live stream all the matches.
