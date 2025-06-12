Kevin De Bruyne Rejects Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Signs With Serie A Champions Napoli on a Free Transfer

When Napoli lifted the Serie A title for the 2024-25 season under the management of Antonio Conte, it was their second Scudetto in 3 seasons. And the expectation was that the Naples-based side would build on that by making a few big signings in the summer. And that is exactly what happened as they signed Kevin de Bruyne, the Belgian attacking midfielder who was a star for Premier League side Manchester City for a number of years, on a free transfer.

The signing of De Bruyne was confirmed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and by Napoli's official account too.

De Bruyne joined City from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2015, meaning he spent a decade at City before leaving on a free transfer.

Rejection of MLS and Lionel Messi?

There was a huge expectation among many that Kevin de Bruyne would see out the remainder of his career in the American league Major League Soccer, or MLS for short.

Inter Miami, the side who boast Lionel Messi in their ranks and are owned by David Beckham, held his MLS discovery rights which gave them first-preference on a move for him.

He was even linked with a move to fellow MLS side Chicago Fire, which was a deal likelier to happen than the Miami one - for a simple reason.

Miami already had three ‘designated players’ in Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - meaning that if De Bruyne joined, he'd need to take a massive pay cut.

How Will De Bruyne Fit Into Napoli Side?

There have been arguments that Napoli needed more creativity in midfield, which is precisely why they went for De Bruyne in the first place.

His ability to create chances for his teammates is what made him a legend at City and his eye for a pass has not diminished, even if his physicality has.