FIFA Club World Cup, Bayern Munich vs Benfica: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich will take on Benfica in a FIFA Club World Cup fixture at the Bank of America Stadium. Bayern have thumped Auckland City, followed by a hard-earned win against Boca Juniors and will be eager to sign off the group stage with a victory.

With almost $125 million winning prize money up for grabs, clubs have been toiling hard to hit the ground. Bayern have already secured a place in the Round of 16, but they are very unlikely to take their opponents lightly in their last group stage game. With the temperature soaring up to 40 degrees, the German champions will have their task cut out. A draw or a win should be enough for Bayern to top the group, and they could be facing Chelsea in the next round.

Benfica started their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors and then smashed Auckland City for six. Having encountered Bayern many times in the UEFA Champions League, they are well aware of their opponents' might. Benfica recently met the Bavarians in the Champions League group stage and emerged as the winners thanks to a Jamal Musiala goal.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Head To Head

Bayern Munich are currently unbeaten against Benfica in all competitions. They have played 13 matches so far and have won 10, drawing the other three matches.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Live Streaming

DAZN has secured the telecast rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, and the match between Bayern Munich and Benfica will be available on the app and website. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday in India.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Predicted Lineups

SL Benfica: Trubin; Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi (c), Dahl; Renato Sanches, Florentino, Barreiro; di Maria, Pavlidis, Aktürkoglu.