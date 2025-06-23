FIFA CWC 2025 - Following Real Madrid's Win Over Pachuca, Xabi Alonso Provides Update On Kylian Mbappe's Physical Condition: 'We Have To Wait'

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid clinched a dominating 3-1 triumph over the Mexican club Pachuca in the Group H fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina, on Monday, June 23rd.

Real Madrid Clinch Maiden Win In FIFA Club World Cup 2025

It was Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fede Valverde's goals that helped Los Blancos seal their maiden win in the ongoing FIFA event. In the end, Pachuca's Elias Montiel scored a consolation goal for the Mexican team.

In the first match of the ongoing Club World Cup 2025, Real Madrid had to share points with Al Hilal. It was visible that the Spanish giants were missing Kylian Mbappe in the playing eleven, who is missing the FIFA event after being hospitalized.

After Real Madrid's draw against Al Hilal, Los Blancos released a statement to announce that the French attacker has been suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis, for which he had to be hospitalized.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to the hospital to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” Real Madrid said in a statement as quoted by AP.

Xabi Alonso Provides Update On Kylian Mbappe's Health Condition

However, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso gave new updates on Kylian Mbappe's health condition, saying that the team management is looking forward to having the attacker back in the squad. Alonso also added that they are watching closely how the French attacker is progressing day by day. Real Madrid's head coach added that they are waiting for Mbappe to make a return to the squad.

"I'm looking forward to having him back, but we have to see how he progresses day by day. We have to wait. Now we're going back to Florida and we'll see how he is. We're waiting for him," Xabi Alonso said at the post-match press conference.