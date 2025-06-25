FIFA Club World Cup, Borussia Dortmund Vs Ulsan HD: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund will square off against Ulsan HD in the Group F fixture of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at the TQL Stadium in Ohio, on Thursday, June 26th. The match between Dortmund and Ulsan, at 12:30 AM IST.

Borussia Dortmund have been placed in Group F in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, alongside Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Ulsan HD.

Currently, Dortmund hold the second position in the Group F standings with four points after winning one and sharing points in another.

The German club had a shaky start to the prestigious tournament, with a 0-0 draw against Brazil's Fluminense. After that, they made a solid comeback in the event by clinching a 3-4 win over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. In their previous game, Dortmund struggled with their defence, but they still managed to seal a win.

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to clinch a win in their upcoming match and confirm their spot in the next round of the tournament.

In the 2024-2025 season of the Bundesliga, Dortmund failed to make a mark in the tournament by finishing in fourth place in the standings with 57 points. The German club clinched 17 wins and suffered 11 defeats after playing 34 matches in the Bundesliga 2024-2025.

On the other hand, Ulsan HD failed to get the start they wanted in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Korean club have conceded two defeats in the tournament so far. They are no longer in the fight to make it into the next round of the prestigious event.

Currently, Ulsan HD stand at the bottom spot in Group F. However, they will look forward to ending their voyage in the FIFA World Cup 2025 on a high note.

As of now, in the 2025 season of the Korean League, Ulsan HD hold the fifth position on the standings with 29 points.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Ulsan HD Predicted Lineups:

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (Gk), Bensebaini, Anton, Sule, Svensson, Gross, Nmecha, Couto, Bellingham, Guirassy, Brandt.

Ulsan HD: Cho (Gk), Ludwigson, Lee, Kim, Trojak, Kang, Lee, Bojanic, Ko, Farias, Um.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Ulsan HD Head-to-Head:

The upcoming match will be their first encounter against each other.

Borussia Dortmund Vs Ulsan HD Live Streaming: