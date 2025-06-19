FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami vs Porto: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 19 June 2025 at 22:30 IST
Inter Miami will host Porto in the second match FIFA Club World Cup. Lionel Messi's side played out a goalless draw with Al Ahly and will be seeking their maiden win in the competition.
The revamped 32-team FIFA Club World Cup has generated very little interest so far. Inter Miami didn't have their best day and it was custodian Óscar Ustari who kept the Herons in the game with a string of good saves. Messi is expected top play a pivotal role and the onus will be on the 37-year-old to propel his team to the knockouts.
Porto's struggles, too, were visible against Palmeiras and the Portuguese side will want to seize control from the very first moment. Miami could take advantage of being in the rhythm but on paper, Porto possesses more threat and their European credentials should be enough for them to grind out a positive result against Lionel Messi and Co.
With a potential $125 million at stake for the winners, the FIFA Club World Cup could definitely rake in some moolah for many teams as things stand.
Also Read: Real Madrid Held to 1-1 Draw in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 by Al-Hilal After Yassine Bounou Saves Late Penalty
Inter Miami: Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Allen; Picault, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez.
Porto: Ramos; Fernandez, Pedro, Marcano; Mario, Eustaquio, Varela, Moura; Pepê, Mora; Sam.
Both teams haven't faced each other before and this will be the first competitive fixture between them.
Inter Miami vs Porto Live Streaming
DAZN has secured the telecast rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, and the match between Inter Miami and Porto will be available on the app and website. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday in India.
Published 19 June 2025 at 22:30 IST