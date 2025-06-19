FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami vs Porto: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Inter Miami will host Porto in the second match FIFA Club World Cup. Lionel Messi's side played out a goalless draw with Al Ahly and will be seeking their maiden win in the competition.

The revamped 32-team FIFA Club World Cup has generated very little interest so far. Inter Miami didn't have their best day and it was custodian Óscar Ustari who kept the Herons in the game with a string of good saves. Messi is expected top play a pivotal role and the onus will be on the 37-year-old to propel his team to the knockouts.

Porto's struggles, too, were visible against Palmeiras and the Portuguese side will want to seize control from the very first moment. Miami could take advantage of being in the rhythm but on paper, Porto possesses more threat and their European credentials should be enough for them to grind out a positive result against Lionel Messi and Co.

With a potential $125 million at stake for the winners, the FIFA Club World Cup could definitely rake in some moolah for many teams as things stand.

Inter Miami vs Porto Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami: Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Allen; Picault, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez.

Porto: Ramos; Fernandez, Pedro, Marcano; Mario, Eustaquio, Varela, Moura; Pepê, Mora; Sam.

Inter Miami vs Porto Head To Head Record

Both teams haven't faced each other before and this will be the first competitive fixture between them.

Inter Miami vs Porto Live Streaming