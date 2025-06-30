FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Milan vs Fluminense: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Inter Milan will host Fluminense in a FIFA Club World Cup fixture at the Bank of America Stadium. The Champions League runners-up will be determined to finish the season on a high.

With as much as $125 million at stake for the winning team, no teams are expected to take the tournament lightly. The refurbished format has seen 32 teams taking part in the competition, and the Round of 16 has already witnessed teams like Inter Miami crashing out.

Given that Inter Milan are now being managed by Cristian Chivu after Simone Inzaghi's departure, this tournament could be a brilliant chance for Inter to test their players in this new system. Inter reserved their best performance for River Plate as they romped their way to a 2-0 victory with Alessandro Bastoni sealing the winner in the added time. Marcus Thuram hasn't played in the last few matches and could return to the squad for this match.

Fluminense are the 4th team to advance to the knockouts and the odds are against the Brazilian side. They impressed in the group stage with a brilliant draw against Borussia Dortmund and went on to ensure their participation in the round of 16 with a 4-2 win over Ulsan HD. Fluminense are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Silva, who could be available for the game.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense Head To Head

This will be the first time these two sides will meet in a competitive fixture.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense predicted Lineups

Inter Milan: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Sučić, Frattesi, Dimarco; Esposito, Martínez.

Fluminense: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Renê; Hércules, Martinelli; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Everaldo.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense Live Streaming