FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

The Xabi Alonso reign will begin when Real Madrid face off against Al-Hilal in a FIFA Club World Cup fixture at Hard Rock Stadium. Los Blancos might hand a debut to a couple of players, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen ready to make their presence felt.

This is the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, with 32 teams participating in the refurbished tournament. A whopping $125 million prize money will be at stake for the winning team, but so far, the tournament has failed to garner massive interest. Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League following their loss at the hands of Arsenal and also missed out on the La Liga title to FC Barcelona. Madrid paid a transfer fee to the tune of £10 million transfer fee to Liverpool to sanction an early release in time for the Club World Cup, and the English right back is expected to feature in a more prominent role under Alonso.

Al-Hilal qualified for the tournament on the virtue of winning the 2021 AFC Champions League, and the Saudi Pro League side will be very willing to make their mark on this stage. They lost to Madrid 5-3 in the final of the 2023 Club World Cup and will seek to avenge their defeat. They have some big names in the squad with the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Rúben Neves, Kalidour Koulibaly and João Cancelo and have the necessary armoury at their disposal to inflict damage on Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Al-Hilal: Bono; Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi; Cancelo, Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari; Malcolm, Mitrovic.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Head To Head

The two teams met only once in the 2023 Club World Cup final, and Madrid won the tie 5-3.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming