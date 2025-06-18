Premier League: Manchester United vs Arsenal Rivalry Set to Open 2025-26 Season at Old Trafford For Both Sides

The Premier League 2025-26 season is still two months away but the full fixtures of English football's top-flight competition have been released by the organisers, meaning fans are already looking forward to the start of the next season of high-paced football. Perhaps the biggest fixture to be played in Gameweek 1 will be when Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford, although it is worth noting that the match will not be the first of the week but rather the second-last.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also learned against whom they will start their Premier League title defence. Here we take a look at the key fixtures for some of the top sides in the division.

Nightmare Start for Arsenal & Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United make a blockbuster start to the league but the worrying part for fans of both clubs is that it does not get easier from there on out.

Arsenal's second fixture is up against newly-promoted Leeds United at home but they next face Liverpool away, Nottingham Forest at home and then Manchester City at home.

United face Fulham away from home and West Ham at home, but their next two fixtures after that are up against Manchester City away and then a game against Chelsea at home.

Manchester City, Liverpool & Chelsea Get Easier Run-ins

However, not all of the top teams have this tough of a fixture run-in to start their league season.

Manchester City's first five fixtures read as follows - Wolves away, Tottenham at home, Brighton away, Manchester United at home and then Arsenal away. This gives them 3 easier fixtures before a double-header against 2 rivals.

Defending champions Liverpool start their campaign against Bournemouth at home before fixtures against Newcastle United (away), Arsenal (home), West Ham (away) and Everton (home).