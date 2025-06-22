FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid Vs Pachuca: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Real Madrid players celebrate their goal against Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup | Image: X/@realmadrid

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid will lock horns against Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H fixture at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Monday, June 23rd.

Los Blancos will be aiming for their first win in the prestigious FIFA tournament.

Real Madrid are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal on June 19th. On the other hand, Pachuca started their voyage on the FIFA World Club 2025 on a poor note after a 1-2 defeat against Salzburg.

Real Madrid have been placed in Group H of the FIFA World Cup, alongside Salzburg, Al Hilal, and Pachuca.

Currently, the German club Salzburg hold the top position on the Group H standings with three points. Real Madrid stand in the second place on the table with just one point. Al Hilal stay in the third place, while Pachuca hold the bottom-most spot on the table.

If Real Madrid clinch a win in their upcoming match, Los Blancos will move to the top of the standings, dethroning Salzburg.

As of now, Real Madrid have faced Pachuca only once in 2024 during the Final match of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. In their last meet-up, Real Madrid clinched a dominating 3-0 win over the Mexican side, with the help of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior's goals.

Presently, Real Madrid are going through a transition after Xabi Alonso took over as the club's new head coach. After a poor 2024-2025 season, Carlo Ancelotti was removed as Real Madrid's manager.

In the La Liga 2024-2025 season, Real Madrid finished in second place in the standings with 84 points after winning 26 and conceding six defeats.

Real Madrid Vs Pachuca Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois (GK), Trent, Asencio, Huijsen, García, Valverde, Tchouameni, Güler, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia.

Pachuca Predicted XI: Moreno (GK), Rodriguez, Eduardo, Pereira, Gonzalez, Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino, Dominguez, Rondon, Kenedy.

Real Madrid Vs Pachuca Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other once in 2024, and Real Madrid won it by 3-0 over Pachuca.

Real Madrid Vs Pachuca Live Streaming