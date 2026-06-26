FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Demands Referee Removed From Future Fixtures After Controversial Call Disallows Vinicius Jr Goal

Brazil have lodged a formal complaint to FIFA after a Vinicius Jr goal was disallowed during a World Cup group stage game against Scotland. In a complaint to the football governing body, the Brazilian Football Confederation also demanded that Mexican referee Cesar Ramos would not be handed any of Brazil's future matches in the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil Lodge Complaint Against Referee For Disallowed Goal Against Scotland

Brazil went on to register a smooth 3-0 win over Scotland. But they did not seem to be happy with the way the referee handled the situation. Vinicius Jr thought he had provided Brazil a two-goal lead at the stroke of the 21st minute with an excellent finish past Scottish keeper Angus Gunn. But after a VAR review, they asked the on-field referee to take a look at the buildup when Vinicius won the possession from Jack Hendry. The goal was eventually disallowed as the referee ruled out the move in Scotland's favour, insisting that the Real Madrid winger committed a foul in the proceedings.

Brazil reportedly used Argentina's goal against Algeria, which eventually stood despite Lionel Messi catching Algerian captain Aissa Mandi's calf. CBF said in a statement, “The goal disallowed for Brazil against Scotland does not appear to be aligned with the philosophy adopted in the competition.

Advertisement

“It should be noted that the decision seemed unexpected not only to Brazil, but also to the Scottish players, whose immediate reactions suggested they did not expect a review or the disallowed goal.”

Brazil To Face Japan In RO32

After drawing their opening game against Morocco, Brazil have registered back-to-back wins against Haiti and Scotland. They will now face Japan in the RO32. Despite the VAR controversy, Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win, with Vinicius later getting on the scoresheet again before Matheus Cunha sealed the victory. The result ensured Carlo Ancelotti's side finished top of Group C.

Advertisement