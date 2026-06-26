Norway vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Norway will face off against France in a Group I encounter at Boston Stadium. Both teams have already qualified for the RO32, and this match will decide who will top the group.

Two superstars, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, will come up against each other, and this could truly emerge as one of the most exciting clashes in this edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. France have been potentially dubbed as one of the title contenders, and this Norway challenge will definitely test their resolve.

All the focus will be on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has already scored four goals and has an assist.

Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be played on Saturday (IST).

At what time will the Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be held at Boston Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?