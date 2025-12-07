FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Matches, Venues, Kick-off Timings, And More

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was joined by big names of the game on December 6, 2025, to unveil the complete schedule of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The ceremony took place in Washington, DC, and the tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start from June 11 and will be staged across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, and Seattle (USA); Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey (Mexico); Toronto and Vancouver (Canada). Meanwhile, the final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What Is The Full Schedule Of The Upcoming World Cup?

Group Stage

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs South Africa at 3 pm (21:00 GMT) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Korea vs TBD at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Friday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Friday, June 12

Canada vs TBD at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

USA vs Paraguay at 9 pm (05:00 GMT on Saturday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs Switzerland at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Brazil vs Morocco at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Haiti vs Scotland at 9 pm (02:00 GMT on Sunday) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Australia vs TBD at midnight (08:00 GMT on Sunday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs Curacao at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Netherlands vs Japan at 4 pm (22:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at 7 pm (00:00 GMT on Monday) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

TBD vs Tunisia at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Monday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Monday, June 15

Spain vs Cape Verde at 12 pm (17:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Belgium vs Egypt at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Iran vs New Zealand at 9 pm (05:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Tuesday, June 16

France vs Senegal at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

TBD vs Norway at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Argentina vs Algeria at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Austria vs Jordan at midnight (08:00 GMT on Wednesday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs TBD at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

England vs Croatia at 4 pm (22:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Ghana vs Panama at 7 pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Uzbekistan vs Colombia at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Thursday, June 18

TBD vs South Africa at 12 pm (17:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Switzerland vs TBD at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Canada vs Qatar at 6 pm (02:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Mexico vs South Korea at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Friday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs Morocco at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

USA vs Australia at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Brazil vs Haiti at 9 pm (02:00 GMT on Saturday) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

TBD vs Paraguay at midnight (08:00 GMT on Saturday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs TBD at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Germany vs Ivory Coast at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Ecuador vs Curacao at 8 pm (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Tunisia vs Japan at midnight (06:00 GMT on Sunday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia at 12 pm (17:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Belgium vs Iran at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Uruguay vs Cape Verde at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

New Zealand vs Egypt at 9 pm (05:00 GMT on Monday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs Austria at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

France vs TBD at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Norway vs Senegal at 8 pm (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Jordan vs Algeria at 11 pm (07:00 GMT on Tuesday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

England vs Ghana at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Panama vs Croatia at 7 pm (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Colombia vs TBD at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs Canada at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

TBD vs Qatar at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Scotland vs Brazil at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Morocco vs Haiti at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

TBD vs Mexico at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Thursday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

South Africa vs South Korea at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Thursday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs Germany at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Curacao vs Ivory Coast at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Japan vs TBD at 7 pm (01:00 GMT on Friday) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Tunisia vs Netherlands at 7 pm (01:00 GMT on Friday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

TBD vs USA at 10 pm (06:00 GMT on Friday) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Paraguay vs Australia at 10 pm (06:00 GMT on Friday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Friday, June 26

Norway vs France at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Senegal vs TBD at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at 8 pm (02:00 GMT on Saturday) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Uruguay vs Spain at 8 pm (02:00 GMT on Saturday) – Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico

Egypt vs Iran at 11 pm (07:00 GMT on Saturday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

New Zealand vs Belgium at 11 pm (07:00 GMT on Saturday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs England at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Croatia vs Ghana at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Colombia vs Portugal at 7:30 pm (02:30 GMT on Sunday) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

TBD vs Uzbekistan at 7:30 pm (02:30 GMT on Sunday) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Algeria vs Austria at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Jordan vs Argentina at 10 pm (04:00 GMT on Sunday) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage

Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 match at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 match at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Round of 32 match at 4:30 pm (22:30 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Round of 32 match at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 match at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 32 match at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Round of 32 match at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 match at 12 pm (17:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Round of 32 match at 4 pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Round of 32 match at 8 pm (04:00 GMT on Thursday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

Thursday, July 2

Round of 32 match at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Round of 32 match at 7 pm (00:00 GMT on Friday) – Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Round of 32 match at 11 pm (07:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 match at 2 pm (21:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 32 match at 6 pm (23:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Round of 32 match at 9:30 pm (03:30 GMT on Saturday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

Saturday, July 4

Round of 16 match at 1 pm (19:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Houston, US

Round of 16 match at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, US

Sunday, July 5

Round of 16 match at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

Round of 16 match at 8 pm (02:00 GMT on Monday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 match at 3 pm (21:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Round of 16 match at 8 pm (04:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Seattle Stadium, Seattle, US

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 match at 12 pm (17:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Round of 16 match at 4 pm (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

July 9

First quarterfinal at 4 pm (21:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Boston, US

Friday, July 10

Second quarterfinal at 3 pm (23:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Saturday, July 11

Third quarterfinal at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

Fourth quarterfinal at 9 pm (03:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, US

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals

Tuesday, July 14

First semifinal at 3 pm (21:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Dallas, US

Wednesday, July 15

Second semifinal at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US

Saturday, July 18

Bronze medal match at 5 pm (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Miami, US

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Sunday, July 19

Final at 3 pm (20:00 GMT) – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, US

What Is The Format Of the World Cup 2026?

For the upcoming tournament, every team will play three group-stage matches in the expanded round-robin format. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will enter the knockouts, while the eight strongest third-placed teams from each group will also progress to the round of 32.

What Are The Tiebreakers For The Group Stage?

If three or more teams finish with the same points, the following rules will be applicable in order:

1. Most points obtained in the group matches played between the teams concerned

2. Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the teams concerned

3. Most goals scored in the group matches played between the teams concerned