FIFA World Cup 2026: England Captain Harry Kane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite Club After DR Congo Brace

Records continue to tumble for England captain Harry Kane following his match-winning brace in a crucial RO32 clash in the FIFA World Cup against DR Congo. The England captain became just the second player to score 20 or more goals across both the FIFA World Cup and the European Championships.



Now, as per OptaJoe, Harry's goal count across the FIFA World Cup and the Euro has touched 20, with 13 coming in the World Cup and seven in the Euro Championships. Only the Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo (10 FIFA WC goals and 14 Euro goals) has done better with 24 goals, as per Opta Joe.



Further solidifying his legacy as one of the most clutch players of this decade in European football, he completed 10 knockout goals in major tournaments (FIFA+ Euro) by European players since Euro 2020, with Kylian Mbappe (7), Dani Olmo, Kasper Dolberg and Goncalo Ramos (3) trailing him, as per Optajoe.

Also Read: Anthony Gordon Hails Lionel Messi While Drawing Parallels Between Harry Kane And Argentine Star: 'Greatest Footballer Of All Time'



Coming to the match, a late-stage Harry Kane masterclass, with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, sunk DR Congo, who dominated a large chunk of the match after Brian Cipenka's opener in the seventh minute. Now, they will be travelling to Mexico for their round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca venue against Mexico, scheduled for Monday.

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Kane etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history by overtaking Brazilian legend Pele's World Cup goal tally as his late brace inspired a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Congo DR. With his two strikes, he has 13 FIFA World Cup goals, one more than Pele.



Also, he surpassed Geoff Hurst (4 goals) for the second-most FIFA WC knockout goals for England, with five. Only Gary Lineker (six) has more FIFA knockout goals than Kane. However, Kane (13) has surpassed Lineker's overall tally of 10 goals.

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