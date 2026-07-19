FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Lionel Messi Pitted Against Lamine Yamal As Argentina Face Spain In Summit Clash
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Argentina are all set to take on Spain in a much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. Tune in here to catch minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final is just a few hours away. Defending champions Argentina take on Spain in a high-stakes summit clash at the MetLife Stadium. Argentina got the better of England in the second semifinal while Spain defeated France 2-0 in the other semifinal clash.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, who will come face to face for the first time in their distinguished football career.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: World cup final fever takes over India
Authorities in Kerala, Manipur, and Meghalaya have announced a Monday school holiday so that kids can watch the late-night FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: World Cup 3rd place playoff result
England defeated France 6-4 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff at Miami Stadium.
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Argentina Predicted XI vs Spain
E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Spain Predicted XI vs Argentina
Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Will Canadian Wildfire affect Spain vs Argentina?
As per the Associated Press, Recent thunderstorms across New Jersey are expected to clear the Canadian wildfire smoke that has blanketed the Northeast for days. While experts note that a light, lingering haze might remain on Sunday, it should be faint enough to avoid the severe air quality warnings seen earlier this week.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Live telecast and streaming
The Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final will have a live telecast on Unite8 Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Zee5 app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Who all will perform at the FIFA World Cup final?
Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Tom Cruise and BTS will be among the performers who are scheduled to perform in the FIFA World Cup final.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: When will the match start?
The Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: This will be a star-studded affair
US President Donald Trump alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian PM Mark Carney.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: How much Prize Money is on offer for the winning team
Whichever team lifts the title at MetLife Stadium will take home a whopping $51 million, while the runners-up will be richer by $34 million. FIFA will disburse a total of $871 million to all the 48 teams participating in the tournamnet this time.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Argentina to take on Spain
In one of the most highly anticipated matches, Argentina will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium.