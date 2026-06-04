FIFA World Cup 2026: France Coach Didier Deschamps Provides Crucial Update On Kylian Mbappe And William Saliba Ahead Of France's Friendly Vs Ivory Coast

France coach Didier Deschamps gave a fitness update on star players Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba ahead of their pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies, saying that the former is "in great shape, physically and psychologically" and that the latter will be missing Friday's friendly against the Ivory Coast.



France is placed in Group I in the tournament alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway and will start their campaign against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey. France enters the tournament as one of the favourites after their second triumph in the 2018 edition and a runners-up finish in the 2022 edition to Argentina.



France will play the Ivory Coast on Friday and later Northern Ireland on June 9 before their campaign opener.



Both Mbappe and Saliba had a difficult ending to their 2025-26 season, with Mbappe having a trophyless season at Real Madrid and facing criticism from his own club supporters. Saliba, a crucial cog of Arsenal's first Premier League triumph in 22 years, had a disappointing end with a loss to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the UEFA Champions League final at Budapest and could not secure a historic double of domestic and continental top prizes. He also suffered a late injury setback to his back, which is a concern for the national side.

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Speaking during Wednesday's presser, as quoted by World Soccer Talk, Deschamps said on Mbappe that Mbappe, a star for France in the previous two FIFA WCs, "has experience that others do not".



"Listen: Kylian is in great shape. Physically and psychologically. I talk with him, and he has also had the chance to speak with the players because he is the captain. I will tell you again: there are the clubs, okay, but the national team is different. Kylian has experience that the others do not. This is his third World Cup, and a World Cup is difficult. He is doing very well," he said.

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On Saliba's injury, the coach said that while he is "doing well", but the Arsenal star would not feature against the Ivory Coast.



"William is doing well. If we had needed to play on Thursday, he would have played. But he will not play. I will be required to manage the playing time, to distribute it, even if that goes against our collective chemistry. All 26 players are in good condition. This preparation match is a stepping stone, with another one coming up in four days against Northern Ireland," he said.



He also said that heading into the World Cup, he already has a playing XI in his mind.