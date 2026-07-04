FIFA World Cup 2026: Hostile Reception Greets England In Mexico City, Harry Kane And Co Booed Ahead Of RO16 Fixture

England players were the subject of a hostile reception from Mexican supporters when they reached their team hotel in Mexico City ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 encounter. England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 and booked a R016 match with Mexico.

England Received Hostile Reception In Mexico City

There was severe chaos outside Ecuador's team hotel as Mexican supporters gave a hostile welcome to the Latin American country. Ecuador went on to lodge a complaint with FIFA, and England would have hoped to resolve the issue. Harry Kane and Co. thought they would keep their hotel location wrapped under the covers, but once they reached Mexico, it was a completely different situation.

As per reports, the England squad arrived in the midst of jeers and cheers of “ Mexico, Mexico” at their team hotel. There were police and members of the Mexican National Guard present in and outside the hotel to protect the England team from any kind of untoward situation.

A Mountain To Climb For England At Azteca Stadium

England will have an uphill task when they take on Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, particularly as the stadium is positioned at 7,300 feet (2,200 meters) above sea level. England players would need to adapt to the conditions in order to hit the ground running.

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As per the weather forecast, a thunderstorm is predicted to take place at the time of the match. There were reports that FIFA was considering changing the time of the kickoff to avoid, but that plan has now been abandoned. Both the Mexican and English Football Associations were reportedly miffed as it would have affected their preparations.