FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Draw: Everything You Need To Know About The Intercontinental Play-Offs

Following the end of the World Cup qualifiers, nations that failed to secure a direct entry will look forward to the play-offs to seal their place in the 2026 World Cup. Six spots in the upcoming tournament will be up for grabs despite the World Cup draw on December 5.

UEFA will hold a 16-team playoff for the four spots available, while a six-team intercontinental tournament is scheduled for the last two spots. Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Suriname, Jamaica, and New Caledonia will fight for the last two places in the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Intercontinental Play-Off Draw

The teams are seeded based on their FIFA rankings. DR Congo (No. 56) and Iraq (58) were automatically placed in the finals of two different brackets as they were the two highest-seeded nations.

Semifinal 1: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Semifinal 2: Bolivia vs. Suriname

Final 1: SF1 winner vs. DR Congo

Final 2: SF2 winner vs. Iraq

When Will The Intercontinental Play-Offs Take Place?

The playoffs are scheduled to take place from March 23 to March 31, 2026, during the International break. The scheduled tournament will take place in Mexico, who is also the co-host for the 2026 World Cup.



How Did the Teams Qualify for the Play-Offs?