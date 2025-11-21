Updated 21 November 2025 at 11:35 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Draw: Everything You Need To Know About The Intercontinental Play-Offs
Following the 2026 World Cup, everything you need to know about the Intercontinental Play-Offs featuring teams like Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others.
Following the end of the World Cup qualifiers, nations that failed to secure a direct entry will look forward to the play-offs to seal their place in the 2026 World Cup. Six spots in the upcoming tournament will be up for grabs despite the World Cup draw on December 5.
UEFA will hold a 16-team playoff for the four spots available, while a six-team intercontinental tournament is scheduled for the last two spots. Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Suriname, Jamaica, and New Caledonia will fight for the last two places in the 2026 World Cup.
World Cup Intercontinental Play-Off Draw
The teams are seeded based on their FIFA rankings. DR Congo (No. 56) and Iraq (58) were automatically placed in the finals of two different brackets as they were the two highest-seeded nations.
Semifinal 1: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica
Semifinal 2: Bolivia vs. Suriname
Final 1: SF1 winner vs. DR Congo
Final 2: SF2 winner vs. Iraq
When Will The Intercontinental Play-Offs Take Place?
The playoffs are scheduled to take place from March 23 to March 31, 2026, during the International break. The scheduled tournament will take place in Mexico, who is also the co-host for the 2026 World Cup.
How Did the Teams Qualify for the Play-Offs?
The Democratic Republic of the Congo defeated Cameroon and Nigeria in a four-team tournament held in Africa, while Iraq won a two-legged match against the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Bolivia finished seventh in CONMEBOL, and Jamaica and Suriname were runners-up in Concacaf qualifying. New Caledonia was the runner-up in the Oceania Confederation.
