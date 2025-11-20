Updated 20 November 2025 at 17:44 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Draw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?
The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff will be held at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich. Get all live streaming details here.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is knocking on the door. 42 teams have already qualified for next year's edition, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.
For the first time, FIFA is conducting a 48-team World Cup, and the playoffs will decide the fate of the 22 teams altogether. The UEFA playoffs will feature 16 teams, and they have been divided into four pots based on their rankings. The top-seeded teams are guaranteed a semifinal against UEFA Nations League Qualifiers.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff European Pots
Pot 1: Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine.
Pot 2: Poland, Wales, Czechia, Slovakia.
Pot 3: Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo.
Pot 4: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland.
Seeded teams will have the home advantage and there will be a total of four semifinals, and the winner of the four finals will proceed to the World Cup.
For the Inter-continental playoffs, it will feature six teams and two top-seeded teams, Iraq and Congo, have already qualified for the finals. They will face one of the lowest-ranked teams in the summit clashes.
Inter-continental Playoff Teams
AFC - Iraq
CAF - Congo
CONCACAF - Jamaica, Suriname
CONMEBOL - Bolivia
OFC - New Caledonia
FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Live Streaming
When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff draw take place?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff draw will start at 5:30 PM IST on November 20.
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff draw?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff will not have a live broadcast on TV. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+.
