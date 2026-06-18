FIFA World Cup 2026: Tyler Adams Provides Christian Pulisic Update Ahead Of Crucial Australia Clash

Ahead of the USA's second FIFA World Cup group stage fixture on Wednesday, US midfielder Tyler Adams gave an optimistic fitness update on Christian Pulisic, saying that the AC Milan star "will be ready".



A week after their commanding win over Paraguay in the campaign opener by 4-1, the USA will take on Australia in their second group stage fixture on Saturday. Pulisic suffered a kick to his calf during the opening clash and was taken off the field as a precautionary measure, as the strike worsened his pre-existing calf injury. Manager Mauricio Pochettino replaced him with Sebastian Berhalter for the second half.



Pulisic has missed several days with the team this week. The US team practised on Wednesday in California before heading to Seattle on Friday noon. As per a spokesperson of the team, Pulisic would have a "modified training session" as he continues to work his way towards full fitness.



The fact that Pulisic was not training with the team 72 hours before the game sparked some fears that he could give the Australia clash a miss, but Adams has said that there are no concerns.



"Christian will be ready, everyone. Let us relax," star midfielder Adams said as quoted by Fotmob. "I think he picked up a knock a few days before the match and got kicked in the same spot again during the match," he added.



After his side's win over Paraguay, Pulisic had told FOX Sports, as quoted by Fotmob, that "he just got a bit of a kick in the first half".

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"I am really hoping that it's nothing... Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I will be fine in the next few days," he had said.



Coming to the clash, co-host United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign dominantly, securing a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, powered by standout performances from Folarin Balogun and Pulisic.



Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display, constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start. The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

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The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match. Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.