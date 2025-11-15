FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Have Qualified, Who Can Qualify, What They Need To Do; All You Need To Know

The Qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are currently hitting an important juncture. 30 spots from the available 48 spots in the tournament have already been claimed. With the European qualifiers currently going on, England and France were the first two European Nations to book their spot in the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia became the third nation to secure their spot with their 3-1 win against the Faroe Islands on Friday night.

Additionally, three spots were already given to the World Cup hosts- Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Meanwhile, Concacaf has three additional spots, two of which are up for grabs in the November International window.

Teams Who Have Qualified

Host Nation- Canada, the United States, and Mexico

Asia- South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Australia, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Africa- Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Cape Verde, South Africa, Tunisia, Senegal, and Morocco.

Concacaf- Yet to be decided.

Europe- England, France, and Croatia.

South America- Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

Oceania- New Zealand.

Who Can Qualify And What They Need To Do

European qualifier groups B, C, E, H, and J are all set to play on Saturday. From Group A, Germany is confirmed to be one of the top two and will emerge as the group winners if they avoid a loss against Slovakia. If Germany suffers a loss, they will enter the play-offs. Meanwhile, Slovakia will qualify as group winners if they manage a win against Germany; otherwise, they will enter the playoffs. On the other hand, Northern Islands cannot finish as the Top two and will enter the playoffs through the Nations League.

In Group B, Switzerland will be able to book their place directly if they win against Sweden, and Kosovo fails to win against Slovenia. Meanwhile, Kosovo will qualify directly if they avoid a defeat against Slovenia, while Switzerland faces a loss in their match against Sweden. Both Sweden and Slovenia will fail to qualify if they lose to Switzerland and Kosovo, respectively.

In Group C, both Scotland and Denmark, despite being the top two on the group table, will not be able to confirm their direct qualifications on November 15. Meanwhile, Belarus and Greece will not be able to finish in the top two.

In Group D, France have qualified as the group winners, while Iceland will have a chance to enter the playoffs if they avoid a defeat in their match against Ukraine. Ukraine can enter the playoffs if they win against Iceland, while Azerbaijan has no hopes for qualification.

In Group E, Spain will qualify directly if they win against Georgia, while Turkey fails to beat Bulgaria. Turkey, on the other hand, will fail to qualify directly if they do not win against Bulgaria and Spain wins against Georgia. Bulgaria will not qualify for the playoffs.

In Group F, Portugal will qualify as group winners if they beat Armenia or if they manage a draw while Hungary loses to the Republic of Ireland by three goals. Meanwhile, Hungary will qualify as the group winners if they steal a win against Ireland while Portugal loses to Armenia. Ireland can enter the playoffs if they win against Hungary and Portugal avoids a defeat against Armenia.

In Group G, the Netherlands will qualify as group winners if they win or draw against Lithuania or if Malta wins against Poland. Poland will enter the playoffs if they lose against Malta. Finland, Malta, and Lithuania cannot qualify for the playoffs.

In Group H, Austria will qualify directly if they beat Bosnia and Cyprus. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Romania. Cyprus and San Marino will not be able to finish in the top two.

In Group I, Norway is confirmed group winners if they do not get beaten by Italy by nine goals or more. Italy will play the playoffs if they fail to get a win against Norway with nine or more goals. Israel, Moldova, and Estonia will not qualify for the playoffs.

In Group J, if Belgium beats Kazakhstan, they will qualify directly. North Macedonia will be unable to qualify directly if Belgium seals a win against Kazakhstan. Wales will not be able to qualify directly if they lose to Liechtenstein or if they draw and Belgium wins against Kazakhstan. Neither Kazakhstan nor Liechtenstein will enter the playoffs.

In Group K, England have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and Albania will enter the playoffs. Serbia, Andorra, and Latvia will not enter the playoffs.

In Group L, Croatia have qualified for the upcoming World Cup while Czechia will enter the playoffs. Meanwhile, Montenegro, the Faroe Islands, and Gibraltar will not play the playoffs.