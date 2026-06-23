FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start vs Uzbekistan? Predicted Portugal Playing XI And Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in focus once more as Portugal prepare to take on Uzbekistan in a must-win FIFA World Cup tie at Houston Stadium. Ronaldo fired a blank as Portugal played a stunning 1-1 draw with DR Congo and the pressure is building on the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

A host of countries, including the likes of the USA and Argentina, have secured a spot in the knockouts and time is ticking for Roberto Martinez and Co. Portugal dominated proceedings against Congo butfailed to breach their defence with Ronaldo cutting a frustrating figure.

The 41-year-old became the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup match but didn't look convincing against a relatively unknown side. There have been calls to start the Al-Nassr star on the bench but Roberto Martinez made it clear the star forward remains a core part of his plans.

“You need a player that opens up space with movement and Cristiano is one of the best to do that. He is a player who has been defending and playing for his country for a long time and he wants to keep improving for the team. He is really a role model for the team.”

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Uzbekistan lost to a superior Colombia 3-1 and are facing an enormous task to stop this Portuguese team from opening their account.

Portugal Team News

Ruben Dias started training after missing the opening game and is likely to slot in the heart of Portugal's defence. Both Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva lacked the directness to penetrate the Congolese block and Rafael Leao could be introduced, who could offer a more direct approach.

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