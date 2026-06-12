FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Neymar Start For Brazil vs Morocco? Report Makes Sensational Claim

Neymar's FIFA World Cup dream hasn't panned out the way he had hoped. The Santos star has been selected in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad, but his fitness status has remained a huge topic of debate. There have been concerns regarding a calf injury and his availability for Brazil's tournament opener against Morocco is a major doubt as it stands.

Concerning Neymar Injury Update Emerged

Earlier, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed the former PSG and FC Barcelona star is likely to be out for 2-3 weeks. Now, as per the Spanish outlet TVE, the 34-year-old could miss the entirety of the group stage. Apart from Brazil and Morocco, Group C also has Haiti and Scotland.

Neymar's persistent injury issues have seen him miss a large portion of both domestic and international matches, but he remains a potent threat for other teams. He happens to have the 2nd most caps for Brazil (128) and also remains the current highest scorer for the Selecao with 78 goals and 59 assists.

Under FIFA regulations, teams may replace an injured player up to 24 hours before their opening match of the tournament. Brazil do have plenty of attacking options, and Carlo Ancelotti can choose from an array of names. The likes of Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha and Raphinha are some of the names who can be very destructive in the attacking third.

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The five-time world champions haven't laid their hands on the title since 2022, and it has been a long wait for the football-loving nation.

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

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Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)