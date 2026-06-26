FIFA World Cup 2026: Zico Warns Brazil Ahead Of Japan Clash In Knockout Stage: 'They Are Prepared To Face Anyone'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil legend Zico, who has played club football for Kashima Antlers in Japan, warned the five-time champions that Japan, their opponents in the round of 32, have reached a higher level of competitiveness due to participation in top-flight leagues and are ready for "whatever comes their way".

A returning Neymar and superstar Vinicius Jr became the toast of the nation as they blazed their way into the round of 32 with a 3-2 win over Scotland on Wednesday. While Neymar's return is a massive boost for Brazil and contributions from Matheus Cunha and Vinicius have been exceptional for the five-time champions, Japan is a quality threat. Japan finished second in Group F, with a win and two draws, securing five points and qualified for the round of 32 by playing out a 1-1 draw against Sweden.

Japan have made eight World Cup appearances, with the round of 16 being their best finishes in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022. They will be playing Brazil in their round of 32 match on June 29.

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Speaking to FIFA, Zico said, "I will be supporting Brazil. After all, I am Brazilian. But if Japan win, so be it. What I do know is that it will be a great match, because Japan play proper football."

This will be only the second time that Brazil is facing Japan in a FIFA WC, with the first meeting coming in the 2006 edition of the tournament, with Brazil emerging as winners by 4-1, and Zico was Japan's manager.

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"Of course, it was emotional (the match)," he recalled. "I said to the players before the match that I was going to sing the Brazilian anthem before the game, just as I had been taught at school, but as soon as the first ball was kicked, I was with Japan all the way. I remember thinking about Didi, who won two World Cups with Brazil and coached Peru against the Selecao in 1970. But it was tough."

2006 was Japan's third appearance in the tournament, but since qualifying for the first time in 1998, Japan have never failed to qualify, highlighting how football is developing within the country. Zico also highlighted the prominence of Japanese players in the European football circuit and how they are a much better team tactically and psychologically.

"Japan are at a more competitive level now. Their players have been heading to Europe, just like Brazilian and South American players have. Of their 26 players at the World Cup, 23 play in Europe, and they're getting to play in the Bundesliga, in Serie A, in the Premier League," Zico noted.

"Of the three who play at home, two are goalkeepers, and the other is Yuto Nagatomo. He is there more as a leader and experienced figure within the squad. It's his fifth World Cup."

During the last two tournaments, Japan fell short of the quarterfinals. In 2018, Japan led 2-0 in their round of 16 clash, but lost to Belgium 3-2. Four years later, they opened the scoring against Croatia, but the scores were levelled, and Japan lost in penalties.

Zico noted that the past two campaigns show how far Japan have come, saying, "That is the World Cup for you. Japan are prepared to face anyone. Over the past few years, they have beaten Brazil, Germany, Spain and England. They really are ready for whatever comes their way."