German Legend Oliver Kahn To Enrich Indian Fans’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience

FIFA World Cup 2026: As the FIFA World Cup 2026 captivates audiences across the globe, Zee 5 continues to elevate the viewing experience for football fans in India with comprehensive tournament coverage, bringing every match, key moment, and compelling storyline closer to viewers.

Through seamless streaming, in-depth analysis, match highlights, and exclusive programming, Zee 5 is delivering an immersive football experience that matches the scale and excitement of the world's biggest sporting event, according to a press release.

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With decades of experience at the highest level of international football, Kahn will bring sharp tactical analysis, unique perspectives from inside elite dressing rooms, and expert commentary on the players, teams, and defining moments shaping this year's tournament.

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He joins an esteemed panel of experts on Zee 5, including legends Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Igor Stimac, among others, who will bring together global and local perspectives to enrich FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage for fans across India.

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Speaking about his association with Zee 5 and FIFA World Cup 2026, Oliver Kahn said, "The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage in football--a tournament that inspires millions and creates moments that become part of sporting history. Every edition brings together extraordinary talent, passion, and emotion, making it one of the most captivating events in global sport. I am delighted to join Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports as part of the expert panel and look forward to sharing my insights with fans across India. The growth of football in the country has been remarkable, and it is exciting to be part of bringing the tournament experience even closer to audiences."