FIFA World Cup: Iran Gutted With US Officials After Captain Mehdi Taremi, Assistant Coach Held At Airport Ahead Of Egypt Clash

Just when everyone thought Iran would get fair treatment for the FIFA World Cup on US soil, another incident came to light. Iran captain Mehdi Taremi and assistant coach Saeed Alhoei were held at the airport when the Iran Football Team were on their way to Seattle for their match against Egypt.

Iran Duo Held Up At US Airport Ahead Of Egypt Match

Earlier, US authorities confirmed they would ease the restrictions imposed on the Iranian team for the World Cup. They were required to travel to the USA from their base in Tijuana, Mexico, only on the day before the match and needed to return to their base right after their match. They could now travel to the USA two days before the match.

“This was planned on our end,” Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, told The Associated Press. “We were going to look at how the first two movements went, and if they went smoothly, we would extend the extra day in light of the longer travel time.”

The Iranian Football Association issued a statement confirming that Taremi and Alhoei were indeed the subject of questioning at the airport. “During the national team’s third trip to the United States, host officials disturbed Saeed Alhoei and Mehdi Taremi, delaying the convoy’s departure to Seattle for the match against Egypt."

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Iran Had Threatened To Lodge A Protest With FIFA Against USA

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed his dissatisfaction after Iran was ordered to leave the country right after their World Cup opener against New Zealand. Earlier, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi also pointed out that they endured a travel ordeal while coming to the USA from Mexico and went through rigorous security and other processes, which was supposed to be a very normal and short trip.