FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Sits Out Argentina’s Friendly Against Honduras While Managing Muscle Fatigue And Hamstring Strain

Lionel Messi sat out Argentina's friendly match against Honduras on Saturday night as he continues to manage muscle fatigue and a mild strain in his left hamstring ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who turns 39 in three weeks, was active after warming up with his teammates at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M before the game. He stayed on the bench, though, watching from the sideline as Argentina won 2-0.

The team has said Messi's recovery time will depend on “his clinical and functional progress.” Argentina next plays Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday in a final World Cup tune-up before resuming its training in Kansas City.

Argentina begins its World Cup title defence against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16.

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