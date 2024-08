Published 11:22 IST, August 27th 2024

Flamengo signs former Brazil and Juventus defender Alex Sandro on free transfer

Brazilian club Flamengo signed former Juventus defender Alex Sandro on a free transfer on Monday. Flamengo said the 33-year-old left-back, who played for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, signed a contract until the end of 2026.