'He Has Problem': Ruben Amorim Gives Injury Update On Manchester United Striker After Red Devils Pull Off Stoppage Time Heist Against Spurs
Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on November 8, 2025. United are currently on the eighth spot of the Premier League points table
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United pulled off a heist for the ages as they scored a stoppage-time equalizer to avoid an embarrassing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on November 8, 2025. The game ended in a 2-2 draw despite United leading most of the game. Manchester United have had many problems of their own, one of them being their defense.
The Red Devils have now played out two back-to-back draws, one against Nottingham Forest and the recent one against Spurs. United will now play their next game against Everton on November 25, 2025. Manchester United are on the eighth spot.
Ruben Amorim Gives Crucial Update On Benjamin Sesko's Injury
The game against Tottenham Hotspur raises many questions on Manchester United, but an injury scare to striker Benjamin Sesko has been the biggest talking point. The striker had started the game on the bench, and he had been later called up during the 58th minute. Sesko was left injured, courtesy of a tackle by Van de Ven, and was later taken off the field with 10 minutes left to play. Ruben Amorim has now given an update on Benjamin Sesko's injury.
'We have to see, we think he has a problem but let’s see. It's the knee and we never know. I think that his form is not the biggest concern now. I'm more concerned with an injury because it's in the knee and I don't know how serious it is,' said Ruben Amorim to TNT Sports.
Amorim Backs Goalkeeper Senne Lammens
Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens singlehandedly brought Manchester United back into the game by making two saves that were nothing but crucial. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said that Lammens understands that a lot of things can happen in a game and till the time he is on the pitch, he needs to move for anything and everything.
