Football Mania In Kolkata: Uruguay Football Team Arrives Ahead Of High-Stakes FIFA Friendlies

As the countdown to India’s much-anticipated clash against Brazil on October 3 gathers pace, Kolkata is steadily embracing the atmosphere of a major week of international football, with preparations picking up across the city and excitement building around the fixture. Adding to the energy, Uruguay have now landed in Kolkata ahead of their FIFA International Friendly against India on October 6, as the city gets ready to host two major South American sides within a matter of days.

With Brazil set to face India on October 3 and Uruguay scheduled to take on the hosts on October 6, football fans in the city are preparing for a memorable week of international football. The arrival of the Uruguay national team has added another positive touch to the growing anticipation. The Uruguay squad landed in Kolkata on Wednesday and reached their hotel at 5:23 pm, arriving well ahead of their October 6 fixture.

The team will be staying at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata, located close to the Salt Lake Stadium, giving the visitors a convenient base as they prepare for their friendly against India. Soon after their arrival, four to five Uruguay players also made a brief visit to the Salt Lake Stadium practice ground. They had a brief activation session and got a feel of the conditions and familiarised themselves with the surroundings ahead of the match. The early arrival also allows the Uruguay team to settle into the city and begin their preparations in a relaxed atmosphere before matchday.

With the team now in Kolkata, the build-up to the second of the two high-profile fixtures is already taking shape. For Kolkata, a city with a deep-rooted football culture, the back-to-back international fixtures provide a special opportunity to witness two of world football’s established names. Brazil’s arrival and their October 3 encounter will be followed just three days later by Uruguay’s clash with India, making the first week of October a significant period for football in the city. The presence of the Uruguay team also brings another familiar footballing identity to Kolkata, a city that has traditionally embraced international football with great enthusiasm.

Advertisement

As the players settle in and preparations continue, the focus will gradually shift towards the pitch and the much-awaited meeting with India. With both fixtures now drawing closer, the double attraction of Brazil and Uruguay is beginning to turn Kolkata into the centre of attention for football fans across the country.