'Football May Never See This Rivalry Again': Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Declared As Sporting Immortals

German football legend Oliver Kahn believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo created a football rivalry unlike any other, with their relentless pursuit of excellence pushing each other to unprecedented heights for nearly two decades.



Reflecting on one of football's greatest-ever debates, Kahn highlighted how the two superstars transformed competition into a driving force for greatness, creating a level of consistency and longevity that may never be repeated, according to a release.



"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better," Oliver said.



“Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence.”



Looking back at his unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he became the only goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Ball despite Germany finishing runners-up, Kahn reflected on the pride of that achievement while admitting that lifting the World Cup trophy remains the ultimate dream for every player.

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"The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit and the experiences you shared with the squad," the German football legend said.



"Winning the Golden Ball as a goalkeeper was a tremendous honour and something very special. However, I would still exchange it for a World Cup trophy," he said.

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Sharing his advice for goalkeepers competing on football's biggest stage, the former Germany captain urged young players to embrace pressure, continue learning and stay focused on every moment of the tournament.



"My advice to young players is simple: learn, learn and keep learning. Most importantly, learn to enjoy pressure instead of fearing it. At the World Cup, the entire world is watching you, but that is exactly what you play football for," Oliver said.



“Stay focused on every single action because one moment can define your entire tournament.”



Highlighting the teams that have impressed him during the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kahn praised Canada and Cabo Verde for their identity, belief and ability to compete through collective strength.



"I have been very impressed by Canada. Jesse Marsch has given the team a very clear identity. They play with incredible intensity, press aggressively and never stop believing." Cabo Verde has been an unbelievable example of team spirit, belief and what is possible when a coach is completely convinced of his team," Oliver said.



Looking ahead at the race for the FIFA World Cup trophy, Kahn believes the knockout stages will test the mentality of every contender, while backing several traditional powerhouses to remain in contention.



"It is always very difficult to make predictions because once the knockout stage begins, everything changes. Teams that defend well, stay mentally strong and handle the big moments usually go the furthest," he said.



"England remain one of the strongest contenders because they have quality in every position and outstanding squad depth. France has incredible world-class quality, Spain continue to play with their unique system and has Lamine Yamal, while Argentina and Brazil also cannot be underestimated," he added.



Naming his standout player to watch, Kahn backed Jude Bellingham to make a defining impact at the tournament, praising the English midfielder's influence across every aspect of the game.



"Jude Bellingham has everything needed to dominate this tournament. He influences the game in every phase on the ball, off the ball and mentally. He already plays like a true leader," Oliver said.