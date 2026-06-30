Hajime Moriyasu Leads Tearful Apology As Japanese Coach And Players Bow Down To Fans After FIFA World Cup Exit

Japan bid a tearful goodbye to the FIFA World Cup following their slender 2-1 loss to Brazil at Houston Stadium. Kaishu Sano's brilliant solo effort had provided Japan with a lead, but Casemiro headed home to equalise at the stroke of the 56th minute. Just when everyone had thought the match was lurching towards extra time, a Gabriel Martinelli goal ended Japan's World Cup dream.

Japanese Coach, Players Bow Down After FIFA World Cup Exit

The Asian giants controlled proceedings from the start and performed like a well-organised unit in the first half. The likes of Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha had hardly any chances to open up the Japanese lock gate. But things changed after the break as BGrazil piled up pressure and subsequently got the equaliser.

Emotional scenes unfolded as Japan's search for its first World Cup knockout win continued to elude them. Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu gathered all of his players after the final whistle and addressed them in a huddle. After that, he bowed down to the Japanese fans, and the players followed suit.

The Japanese supporters appreciated their team's effort and applauded in return to return the favour. Japan's rise to the pinnacle of Asian football has been the story of this FIFA World Cup 2026, and they will surely return as a stronger and more cohesive unit in the next World Cup.

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Hajime Moriyasu insisted they are very close to achieving the level of Brazil and the gap is reducing day by day.“We were not able to achieve our goal this time, but then we can aim for the next World Cup or maybe even one after that. We should work toward that goal, which is what we’ve been doing.”

He further added, “I don’t think history would be gentle to us. But if we are to overcome today maybe we will see a time where history will change.”

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